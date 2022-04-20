CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – West Charlotte High School will forfeit all 2021-2022 football games due to an ineligible athlete, according to CMS.

Additionally, the school will return any money earned from playoff games and pay a $250 fine.

This is the second CMS school with player ineligibility issues leading to a forfeited season.

School administrators investigated the matter and ultimately deemed it true based on residence requirements.

After the school was made aware of the situation, in response, the school voluntarily reported the violation to the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

The NCHSAA commissioner ruled West Charlotte was in violation.