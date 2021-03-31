Ceremonies in question as pandemic stretches into graduation season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- High school graduations are right around the corner. We all know the pandemic shifted ceremonies online and to drive-thru events in 2020, and now FOX 46 is learning more about what’s planned for this year’s high school seniors.

The word “traditional” isn’t even a thing anymore when it comes to high school graduations.

“I finished the line as a winner at the speedway,” said one senior from the Class of 2020.

FOX 46 showed you how the Class of 2020 rolled into the future. Cabarrus County Schools held high school drive-thru graduations at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did a mix of virtual and drive-thru events in 2020.

“We’ve just faced a lot of adversity, we’ve tried to handle it our best,” said Quentin McCall, a football standout and senior at Ardrey Kell High School.

When McCall trades in his cleats for a high school diploma in June, he knows once again graduation 2021 won’t look like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a blessing just to say we’re able to graduate really. Due to COVID, we may be remote. Hopefully as of now, we still plan to graduate at the Bojangles Coliseum,” said McCall.

CMS is working on its final details of how students will graduate.

In Cabarrus County, seniors will cross the finish line at the Charlotte Motor Speedway again, but it may even look a little different from last year. District officials have not yet announced details of the ceremonies.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s really exciting for my family and I. My parents are really excited that they get to be in the car with me when I graduate, rather than sitting in the stands and watching. I personally would rather walk, but I’m really thankful that this is happening,” said Carley Keller, a cheerleader and senior at Hickory Ridge High School.

Keller says missing out on events like prom is tough.

“What do you think kind of the take away of all of this is?” FOX 46’s Robin Kanady asked Keller.

“I think I’ll just remember not to take anything for granted because nothing’s promised, and we’ve learned that a lot this year and the end of last year,” said Keller.

Graduation day will look different, but the feeling will be the same.

“It makes me proud as a person to say I was able to accomplish that,” said McCall.