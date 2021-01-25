CMS downgrades all COVID ‘district operational metrics’ from minimal to moderate concern

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released its latest coronavirus metrics at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

CMS has now downgraded all of its district operational metrics from minimal concern to moderate concern including nurses available, child nutrition, transportation, and adequate custodial staff. Last week only nurse availability was listed as a moderate concern.

Kathy Elling, CMS chief school performance officer, and Damon willies conducted the briefing.

In addition to those downgrades, case rate is 477 per 100,000 people, which keeps the district ‘heavily in the red’ but is down 16% from last week’s report.

Also in the red are schools that have reported at least one case (109), schools with 10 or more cases (2), infection rate (12.3), and clusters (3).

CMS made the decision to move to fully remote instruction through mid-February due to the rising county COVID-19 numbers and in an attempt to slow the spread.

President Joe Biden has said he intends to get children back into schools for in-person instruction as soon as possible.

Last week Mecklenburg County health officials notified Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools of COVID clusters identified at three schools. CMS says that previously recorded cases at North Mecklenburg High, Butler High and Lake Wylie Elementary are now being classified as clusters.