State leaders want NC schools reopened in August

North Carolina’s governor, the state superintendent, and the state health director all expressed their desire on Monday to make sure public schools grades K-12 are open this fall.

Superintendent Mark Johnson said on Monday that the goal is to have schools open in the fall with kids in the classrooms.

“We will draft operational strategies that best capture the needs of all of our schools across the state and help our students get a great start to next school year.”

Gov. Cooper also expressed his desire to make sure schools are reopened.

“Getting children back to school to learn is a high priority, but they must be able to do so in the safest way possible,” said Governor Cooper. “Every child, family and public school educator in North Carolina deserves strong protection to lower the risk of virus spread.”

Floor markings, screenings before entry, as well as other policies will be put in place, according to a release from the governor’s office. The health department released a toolkit listing the guidelines for schools statewide.

This came on the heels of the worst daily case report, nearly 1,400, reported on Saturday and three consecutive days of over 1,000 cases being reported. The state’s health director said she even received a call from Dr. Deborah Birx, who has been consulting the White House, on Friday expressing concerns.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina High School Athletics Association said on Monday that they will lift a dead period allowing athletics activities to resume as early as June 16. It is unclear at this time if Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will be a part of that reopening.