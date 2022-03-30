CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A handful of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are in the process of training on newly-installed metal detectors, a source with CMS tells Queen City News Wednesday.

According to CMS, phase one of a rollout of Evolv metal detectors includes North Mecklenburg High School, Julius Chambers High School, Harding University High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, Garinger High School, and Hopewell High School.

A CMS spokesperson tells Queen City News that the schools are “now in the process of training and orientation for staff and students.”

It is unclear at this time when the metal detectors were installed.

The move comes as the school district abruptly pulled the plug Monday, at least for now, on doing a rollout of clear backpacks to students because the district says the backpacks have a warning label on them that says the materials and/or chemicals used to make the backpacks are linked to cancer.

The announcement on Monday came less than 24 hours before the first backpacks were to be distributed at two pilot schools, Hopewell High School and iMeck Academy.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has spent nearly $500,000 on the clear backpacks in an effort to combat school violence that broke out within multiple high schools over the past several months. The district purchased 46,000 backpacks.

Plans for the backpacks first went into motion late last year. Delays from the manufacturer pushed the delivery date to February. They have been sitting in a warehouse ever since.

Five months ago, Queen City News reported that school board member Rhonda Cheek pushed for metal detectors to be installed in schools. Superintendent Earnest Winston touched on metal detectors in December in a prepared statement, but immediate plans called for clear backpacks and the creation of a tool for students to submit anonymous reports.

“We have spoken with screening equipment manufacturers regarding metal detectors and wands to determine next steps,” Winston said in a December statement.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the first time since Winston’s December statement that metal detectors were officially mentioned by CMS as a consideration to deter school violence.