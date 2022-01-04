‘Say Something’ app will help CMS students and staff report crime and safety concerns, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students and staff in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will soon have a new tool to report crime and safety concerns.

Staff and students are currently being trained on the “Say Something” app, which allows users to submit concerns anonymously to officials.

It’s been used in Union County Schools since 2019. Since then, the district has received more than 400 tips through the app.

“I think a lot of kids are scared to say something,” said West Meck High School Senior Zoraida South. “Or you just don’t know how to say something about it.”

In the next few weeks, staff and students in CMS are being trained on the “Say Something” app, which will allow them to anonymously report any questionable acts or safety concerns.

“That would be a good thing,” said South. “Because it’s anonymous, so you can submit it whenever.”

The app allows students and staff to do things like submit tips, call a hotline and update any existing tips if they hear of anything that might be suspicious.

Just last month, a Union County School student reported a made-up gun threat to a school resource officer through the same app, and the student that made up that threat was faced with a Class H felony charge.

The app was created by an organization that stemmed from the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.