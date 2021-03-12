Saving spring break: New NC bill would prevent CMS make-up days over break

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A new bill introduced in the North Carolina Senate would prevent Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools from adding in-person weather make-up days over spring break.

Senate Bill 242, nicknamed the “Save Spring Break Act,” was introduced by state Senator Natasha Marcus Thursday to allow CMS schools “to use remote learning in response to severe weather conditions and other emergency situations in order to avoid adding in-person make-up days to the school calendar once all previously scheduled make-up days are used.”

Under the current law, CMS has already used all of its pre-planned make-up days for the school year. The district’s only option would be to schedule new-makeup days during spring break.

READ FULL NC SENATE BILL 242

Senator Marcus’ bill would allow for remote-learning when schools are closed by an emergency ONLY when the pre-planned make-up days are used up.

The new law would only apply to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and go into effect beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.