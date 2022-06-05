CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Providence High School now holds a place in N.C. history after they won the 4A State Championship Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers recorded a 34-0 season, the first time ever in North Carolina 4A baseball.

“I didn’t think about it… it didn’t really hit me until we were on the bus ride home,” said Head Coach Danny Hignight. “I turned around, looked at the coaching staff, and was like ‘we freaking went 34-0, that’s unreal!'”























Hignight joined CSL Sunday to elaborate on the incredible feat.

“We had a special group of kids that work so hard and they’re rewarded for it,” he said.

Hignight coached the group to a state title in 2015, this marks his second with the school.

“It’s really different,” Hignight said about this year’s title. “It was a completely different ball club. It’s been a wild ride the last 48 hours.”

The praise was not taken away from the players for a second. Hignight continued to reiterate how their dedication, effort, and mutual trust were ultimately the reasons for their success.

“Stay humble, stay the same, and go to work,” Hignight said. “I’m blessed.”

Congratulations on history, boys!