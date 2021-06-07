Providence and Vance earn top academic and athletic scholarship money in ’21

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released the district’s scholarship tally on Monday with students earning more than $122 million in academic and athletic scholarship money.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

In the athletics category, Vance High School topped all schools with nearly $11 million in college scholarship money and 64 scholarships. Mallard Creek was runner-up with just over $3 million 27 scholarships.

In the academic category, Providence High School led the way with $12.4 million earned and 233 scholarships.

Also of note, Hough HS earned $9.5 million in academic and $2.6 million in scholarship funs with a total of 200 scholarships. North Mecklenburg HS earned 215 scholarships totaling $7.3 million.