Providence and Vance earn top academic and athletic scholarship money in ’21

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released the district’s scholarship tally on Monday with students earning more than $122 million in academic and athletic scholarship money.
In the athletics category, Vance High School topped all schools with nearly $11 million in college scholarship money and 64 scholarships. Mallard Creek was runner-up with just over $3 million 27 scholarships.
In the academic category, Providence High School led the way with $12.4 million earned and 233 scholarships.
Also of note, Hough HS earned $9.5 million in academic and $2.6 million in scholarship funs with a total of 200 scholarships. North Mecklenburg HS earned 215 scholarships totaling $7.3 million.