CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The U.S. has more than 17,000 monkeypox cases now and North Carolina sits with 288.

But worries could be easing over the outbreak of monkeypox.

CDC data indicates numbers have been going down for about two weeks, with a 25 percent drop in new cases.

“I want to be cautiously optimistic about these, not only because of the downward trend, but because of the AMIS (American Men’s Internet Service) data that Dr. Demetre Daskalakis just noted, that we’re actually seeing vaccines get out, behaviors change, harm reduction messages being heard and implemented, and all of that working together to bend the curve if you will,” CDC Dir. Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Dr. Walensky says continue to be mindful of hygiene practices to reduce your chances of getting the virus.

With less than a dozen pediatric cases nationwide and only one case locally, health officials don’t believe monkeypox will rapidly spread in k to 12 schools.

“The activity and behaviors happening in this space we should be able to work to contain things more quickly if we have a child that has been exposed or infected,” Dr. Raynard Washington, public health director, Mecklenburg County, said Saturday. However, Dr. Washington says monkeypox is spreading differently than covid.

Although monkeypox vaccines haven’t been approved for children, the health department still wants to make sure students are as safe as possible from other viruses and diseases.

They held a back-to-school immunization event where students in the school system received free vaccinations if they needed them.

“We are entering into flu season, September and October are when we really start thinking about the flu. So we always worry about individuals that are in congregate settings like a school having an exposure to flu and COVID. So we would encourage individuals as soon as the flu vaccine is available at their primary care provider and as soon as we have flu vaccine available here to get their flu shot, as well as continue to get COVID vaccinations.”

The department says they scheduled over 100 appointments this afternoon.

“I want you to get vaccinated.”

Characters like Captain America and Fred Flintstone made an appearance to make the kids feel at ease about getting shots.

Dr. Washington says when the kids are feeling good, parents will feel good as well.

“I think we all have seen and heard what’s happening with polio for example, which is a vaccine-preventable disease so it’s important for families to make sure that they have their kids protected so they can stay in classrooms and they can learn and thrive.”