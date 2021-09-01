Parents worry how CMS safety protocol will impact students of color

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMS says they’re implementing changes to make schools safer and help find weapons on school property.

Meantime some parents say they want to see a long-term solution and all students treated fairly. Don Thomas has two students who attend CMS schools. He says he has concerns about the district searching classrooms and buildings at random.

“I want to make sure that CMS is not only being short-term responsive, but they’re also being long-term strategic,” Thomas said. “The school to prison pipeline is a very real thing. And so to have police officers and so-called trained staff to do randomized checks on students reminds me of other institutions, that we see a high level of black and brown boys, as members of those institutions.” In a letter to parents, CMS says the two most important goals of the safety screenings are to keep weapons out of schools and to minimize class time disruption.

Just last week police say they responded to four incidents at CMS High schools where they say they found guns, knives, and drugs on campus and on students. The district added that staff, parents, and students all wish safety screenings were not needed, but weapons must not be in our schools. Thomas says he is not opposed to the district doing the searches but worries about how it will impact students of color. “What I didn’t receive in that email was kind of some trauma-informed approaches. How do we deal with checking a book bag of a student or coming into a classroom where you find nothing?

Now, how do we mitigate the trauma of being kind of having your private stuff opened up and look through.” The district says students will be screened with no touch metal detectors and bags will be visually inspected at random and during the search, no student will be able to leave campus. “We have to make sure that we are making intentional and deliberate strides through our investments through our policies to ensure that our young people can fulfill the purpose of which they were created,” Thomas said. “And I’m not necessarily sure if random screenings is going to help in that regard.”

Thomas says he wants to know how long these screenings will go on and how each school or classroom will be selected. The district says there is no timeframe just yet.

Parents will receive a connect message from your principal when screening begins at your school and another message when it is completed.