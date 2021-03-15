Parents worry schedule changes are impacting student mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMS middle and high school students are now back in class every week for a couple of days at a time. The latest schedule change just started Monday.

Students have had quite a few changes to their schedules this year and some say it may be affecting their mental health.

One therapist says for many young kids, they get their hopes up that they’ll be back in school, only to be disappointed. A mom of two high school students also told FOX 46 it hasn’t been easy on her girls either.

“It seems like they’ve been a lot more depressed, less motivated because you’re just not getting out of the house,” Ashely Dailey said.

Dailey has two teenage girls at West Mecklenburg High School. She says remote learning has not been good for them.

FOX 46 checked on all the times the pandemic has forced CMS’ calendar to change this school year, bouncing back and forth between remote learning and some in-person instruction.

A school board spokesperson said July 30, 2020 was the first vote for a schedule change. Then others came on Sept. 16, Oct. 1, Nov. 10, Dec. 22, Jan. 14, and the most recent, March 9.

“[With] the online schooling…people are comfortable at the house,” said Jeremiah Williams, a student at West Mecklenburg High School. “Coming back to school gives us more one-on-one time with the teacher to get our grades up, so it’s better.”

Aisha El is a licensed clinical mental health counselor with the UP Company in Charlotte. She says there’s a real clear warning sign for parents that their students may need help.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“When they no longer find enjoyment in talking with people and communicating, it’s time to look into it,” El said. “And with parents, check your expectations of how you expect your child to perform.”

Dailey says she’s learning too, about how to parent during a pandemic.

“For our family, we would try to set aside time on weekends, discussed how we feel about classes. I’ve been a lot more involved as far as emailing teachers on their behalf,” she said.

If you feel your students need counseling, you can go first to the school system. You can also check with your employer as there may be some benefits for you and your family through your company, and call your insurance too to see what your options are.