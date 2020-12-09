Non-profit working to help homeless students across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the rollercoaster of a school year continues and CMS shifts back to remote learning, the need for help grows each day.

“What we have seen is families have an enormous amount of stress and they are being pushed to the brink,” said Justin Ellis with Thompson Child and Family Focus. The needs range from worrying about food and shelter to accessing technology for their children to learn remotely.

Earlier this year A Child’s Place merged with Thompson. Together, the non-profit team remains committed to erasing childhood homelessness and helping students succeed in the classroom.

In a year of uncertainty, Ellis says staying flexible remains more important than ever. While they never could have predicted the circumstances, the non-profit transitioned social workers out of schools and into communities. Ellis says that was somewhat of a blessing as schools shut down because the team was in place ready to work without missing a beat.

CMS reports more than 4,000 students are considered homeless. As families try to navigate uncertain times, the changes in schooling schedules only add to the stress.

“It removes any sense of consistency. Parents bank on the fact that kids will be in a schooling environment and then you take that away,” explained Ellis.

The West Charlotte Thompson campus is one safe space some students have learned remotely from and they will likely be back in the coming weeks.

“These children are some of the most resilient we have ever met. They adapt and grow and unfortunately, they’re being pitted up against things they never should have to,” Ellis said.

As the holidays approach, Thompson is working to spread hope. From Christmas gifts to gift cards and winter coats, the non-profit wants to spread a little holiday cheer. There is also an opportunity to fund the first and last months’ rent for a family looking to get into a stable housing situation.

“We want them to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” explained Ellis about the importance of a multi-generational approach.

Right now, there is a waiting list for the non-profit’s social workers. Thompson hopes to grow A Child’s Place program in the coming years.

