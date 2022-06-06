CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Backpacks will not be allowed for the rest of the school year after a student brought a gun to a northwest Charlotte school Monday, according to CMS.

CMS says the incident occurred at Coulwood STEM Academy and is now an active investigation involving law enforcement.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

This is the 28th gun found at a CMS school this year.

Principal Moss sent the following message to families about the situation: