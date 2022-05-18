CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMS officials released a new plan to tackle eligibility issues at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, but some wonder if it’s enough.

In the last few months, there’s been a few high school football teams that have had their whole season tossed out because players weren’t living in the district. Both Myers Park High School and West Charlotte High School had to forfeit their seasons within a month of each other after investigations.

CMS sent out a press release on Tuesday night that was a few paragraphs long, calling their new plan “Athletics action.”

It all started at the end of March, and like a thread being pulled, the Myers Park football program slowly unraveled. The couple at the center of the controversy was Carla and Steven Lenhoff. According to them and sources, the two brought in several kids from California to play with their son on the football team.

The Lenhoffs talked with Queen City News in the days following the news and told us, they did nothing wrong. Even other parents on the team thought everything was legitimate.

“It wasn’t hidden that these kids moved here from California, it wasn’t hidden that they were living in the district,” said Bryan Crutcher, who has to kids on the football team at Myers Park. He said, they all believed everything was fine because everyone seemed to know what was going on.

“It was pretty public about the players living in multiple houses together,” said Bryan. “I would say the only shock that I had was that the paperwork or whatever it was, in regard to guardianship, wasn’t complete.”

Bryan said, it was tough at the time when their season was forfeited. But already, they’re working on what’s ahead.

“It was a little bit disappointing for the program, for sure, but the program is moving forward,” said Bryan.

Their football program is moving forward, and so is CMS… kind of.

“As you’re reading through this mission statement,” said Bryan. “There’s a lot of questions with it.”

CMS officials announced they’ve got a new plan to tackle eligibility issues throughout the district. It was a few paragraphs long and talked about meetings they’re going to have with parents, evaluations they’ll be doing of programs, and training they’ll be giving to teachers and administrators.

However, when Queen City News pressed officials for specific examples of changes they’re making, they sent us back to the press release and the old policies they have in place. They did not provide any concrete examples of what went wrong and how they’re fixing it.





Bryan said, if they want to make changes, they’ll have to make sure they’re helping schools, not just adding more work.

“If any difference is going to be made, the staff need help, the administrators need help,” said Bryan. “You’re going to have to fund it, you’re going to have to add resources. You can’t add the systems overworked staffs, coaches and administrators to do anything else.”

CMS officials weren’t available for an interview on Wednesday. Any questions Queen City News had, had to be emailed in.