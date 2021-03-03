New guidance encourages NC schools to open to the “fullest extent”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants students back in classrooms “to the fullest extent,” officials stated in a release on Wednesday.

“Updated guidance instructs schools to offer in-person learning to the fullest extent possible while following all public health protocols,” NCDHHS said.

NCDHHS released new guidance on Wednesday for public schools grades K-12 and said remote learning should only be done for higher-risk students and for families opting to do remote learning for their children.

“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”

The state is receiving its first shipment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. On Wednesday Group 3 was opened up to all essential frontline workers to get the vaccine.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area: