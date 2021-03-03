New guidance encourages NC schools to open to the “fullest extent”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants students back in classrooms “to the fullest extent,” officials stated in a release on Wednesday.
“Updated guidance instructs schools to offer in-person learning to the fullest extent possible while following all public health protocols,” NCDHHS said.
NCDHHS released new guidance on Wednesday for public schools grades K-12 and said remote learning should only be done for higher-risk students and for families opting to do remote learning for their children.
“Extensive research tells us we can bring students back to the classroom with the right measures in place,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “And students need in-person school not only for academics, but to learn social skills, get reliable meals, and to continue to grow and thrive.”
The state is receiving its first shipment of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. On Wednesday Group 3 was opened up to all essential frontline workers to get the vaccine.
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Alexander County – 3,932 positive cases and 76 related deaths
- Anson County – 2,305 positive cases and 52 related deaths
- Avery County – 1,831 positive cases and 20 related deaths
- Burke County – 9,249 positive cases and 139 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 18,602 positive cases and 236 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 8,652 positive cases and 78 related deaths
- Catawba County – 17,496 positive cases and 282 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 10,337 positive cases and 217 related deaths
- Gaston County – 23,826 positive cases and 377 related deaths
- Iredell County – 16,538 positive cases and 194 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 8,850 positive cases and 71 related deaths
- Mecklenburg County – 97,409 positive cases and 867 related deaths
- Rowan County – 14,957 positive cases and 286 related deaths
- Stanly County – 6,868 positive cases and 111 related deaths
- Union County – 20,846 positive cases and 198 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 6,012 positive cases and 104 related deaths