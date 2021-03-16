CMS wants your vote on new name for Barringer Academic Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Mecklenburg School officials are looking for your input as they work to change the name of a school that has ties to white supremacy.

Right now, efforts are underway to rename Barringer Academic Center. The school had to pick two new candidates and is allowing staff, students and community members to make the decision.

CMS selected three accomplished African-Americans who made an impact in the Queen City to be the new name for the school.

Samuel Banks Pride is one of them. He was born into slavery in 1857. He became popular after the Civil War, helping lead the way for the education of Black people in Charlotte. In 1923, the first Second Ward High School was built in the heart of the Brooklyn neighborhood. It was the first Black public high school in Charlotte.

“Outside the boundaries of old Brooklyn, I never felt safe,” neighbor Rodgery McClain said. “When I would go places downtown shopping, or anytime I’m outside old Brooklyn, I never felt safe. But as soon as I put my foot down in that territory called old Brooklyn, I felt at home.”

Charles Parker is also on the ballot. He was born into slavery in 1844 and became a visionary leader of the African-American community. Parker helped start Moore’s Sanctuary AME Zion Church on Morris Field Drive and bought 12 acres of land on Remount Road in 1898. In 1920, the area was home to several African-American families.

Dr. Charles Sifford is the final contestant and a native from Charlotte. He was born in 1922 and was an American professional golfer and the first African-American to play on the PGA Tour. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2004. There is a golf course in Revolution Park on Remount Road named after him. It was built in the 1930s.

Last year the district decided to rename the school after concerns from the community that it’s current name is linked to a white supremacist. Voting began in October for three candidates but the district said two of the names didn’t follow a CMS board policy from 2019. The policy requires candidates to have been deceased for at least five years.

You have until Thursday to cast your vote and those recommendations will head to Charlotte Mecklenburg School board members.