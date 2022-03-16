CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The crowd was small at the CMS talk about safety session at Myers Park High School, but their voices and words carried a lot of weight.

“Just having the teachers and administrators, just feeling like they care about their students,” said one student. “Engage the student body is something that will provide emotional safety.”

The goal of the CMS Community Partnership and Family Engagement department was to hear all ideas. Starting with the question, is Myers Park safe.

“It is like playing connecting the dots,” said Rosanna Saladin – Subero, director for CMS Community Partnership and Family Engagement. “I have my dot and you have your dot. Safety looks different to me and feels different to me than it does to you.”

Connecting the dots will give a full picture, but over the school year, many Myers Park students have spoken about sexual assaults on campus at CMS board meetings. Sarah Dodds and her mother sat in a meeting.

Sarah transferred from a private school to Myers Park where there are 3,800 students, and she feels that is a big part of the issue. Making sure everyone gets along and there are allies n the building.

“A lot of kids talk about making the school feel smaller,” added Dodd, a freshman at the high school. “I think what that means to me is finding people who are similar to you and finding people in the community that you can connect too.”

Some CMS board members attended the meeting, and the recommendations will be submitted to the board. Things like being more informative to parents, possibly extra resource officers, and students developing relationships with teachers, and staff. People students can turn to in a crisis.

“A lot of times there’s things that are implemented that are assumed they are the best,” added Dodds. “But to hear from people especially the students of Myers Park I think is incredibly helpful and important.”

This is the first of six Talk About Safety night meetings CMS will hold across the district.