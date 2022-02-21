Mixed feelings from parents and students as CMS considers the future of masks

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you put it into perspective, since pandemic restrictions started in 2020, there have been few moments in Mecklenburg County where a student or teacher has not been masked in a classroom.

With the school mask mandate possibly ending as early as this week, there’s a question Queen City News put to parents and students–are you ready.

“I’m ready for it,” said CMS parent Kristen Aquino.

Aquino said she has been for safety measures all along, but her children are somewhat split on the notion of it happening.

“I had one of them say, ‘I would love to see my teacher’s faces while they’re reachin’ to me,” said Aquino. “(My other child’s) big thing was there are times of the day when they are very crowded going into the school.”

Student Olive Hazelton told Queen City News on Sunday that she wants the mandate to remain.

“I get a little nervous because I don’t know if someone has it and they’re not quarantining,’ Hazelton said.

The topic of masks has been a major topic of CMS school board meetings for months, with some anti-mask groups showing up to meetings, holding up signs, and speaking at public appearance opportunities.

Despite those calls for them to end, district officials said they have been listening to the science and the guidance from local health officials.

That guidance and science are now changing, and so are the opinions.

“I do think it’s time, but I think we’re in for a new normal,” said Aquino.