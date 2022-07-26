CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A local businessman has paid just short of $100,000 for new clear PVC backpacks that were never used by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

According to public records, Louis Sinkoe, the owner of the now-closed Famous Mart on North Tryon Street, paid $95,625 via wire transfer on Tuesday, July 26. The backpacks were sold as-is for $85,000 with a buyer’s premium of $10,625 on top of that.

The 45,980 backpacks were put up for auction with a starting bid of $50,000 earlier in July on GovDeals.com. The school district originally CMS spent $442,000 on backpacks last year in hopes that students carrying clear backpacks would stop a stream of guns coming into schools.

But before the new bags could be distributed, staff discovered a Proposition 65 warning label on the bags, a label related to a California law indicating that materials in the bag could cause cancer.

After months of sitting in a warehouse, the Board of Education voted 8-0 to auction the backpacks off.

At this time, it is unclear why Sinkoe bought the backpacks.