CMS case rate remains in the red; 569 cases per 100,000 people

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Leaders with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools provided an update on the latest coronavirus data within its district on Tuesday.

The case rate remains in the red and has now reached slightly over 569 cases per 100,000 people. To get to yellow, they need to be under 100. The infection rate is also red at 143.%.

112 schools have now reported at least one case, up from 82 last week. One school has reported over 10 cases.

Nurse staffing remains in the yellow with 74% of schools being resourced with a full-time nurse.

Last week CMS decided to extend its pause on a return to in-person learning through at least mid-February. During the meeting, things got pretty heated when talk turned to the health directive by the county’s public health director.

“I’m asking how is this in the best interest of kids even if we kiss the ring to delay past February second?” asked CMS board member Sean Strain.

The exchange was referencing Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris’s suggestion on Monday that, for three weeks, residents in the country remain at home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.