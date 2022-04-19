CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A “significantly lower” performance evaluation in 2020-21 and an outside investigation are revealing the reasons why the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to fire Superintendent Earnest Winston.

The school board voted 7-2 on Tuesday to fire Winston, citing a need for new leadership.

Because Winston will continue to receive his full salary, twenty-four monthly payments of $24,000, the school board chose to release some of Winston’s personnel files.

After Winston received a lower performance evaluation than the previous year, the school board requested an outside investigator to investigate his performance.

That investigator found complaints about Winston’s handling of Title IX investigations, transparency with the public and lawmakers, and the slow implementation of safety measures.

In the fall of 2021, after media reports regarding sexual harassment at Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, and more reports of sexual assaults at Myers Park High School, board members asked Winston to provide a timeline of what occurred at Hawthorne.

The report found Winston asked a staff member to go to Hawthorne to find out information so he could brief the board.

“There is evidence this staff member interfered with the Title IX Coordinator’s initial investigation and a subsequent Employee Relations Departments investigation,” the outside investigator wrote.

The report found: “Despite the interference with these investigations, there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Winston directed his staff member to interfere with the Title IX or Employee Relations investigation.”

In March of 2021, the district signed a contract with Penguin Random House Speakers Bureau for author Ibram Kendi to speak at the district’s summer leadership conference. Dr. Kendi’s appearance came in the form of an interview with Sonja Gantt, a former TV reporter who heads the CMS Foundation.

Soon after, two top Republican lawmakers, Lt. Governor Mark Robinson and Republican Senate Leader Phil Berger issued a news release saying that CMS was endorsing divisive, dangerous, and discriminatory ideas.

Berger, some media outlets, and a concerned parent all requested the video of Dr. Kendi’s interview.

“There is evidence to support that executive staff members obstructed the General Counsel’s office in responding to the public records requests,” the attorney’s report states, “and the Superintendent was aware of the obstruction and instructed his staff not to turn over the video.”

There was also an allegation from one school board member that Winston was dishonest with them about his progress in responding to lawmakers.

In the fall of 2021, the district received a written list of questions from two state legislators inquiring about the district’s policies and procedures regarding sexual harassment investigations. Near the date when the responses were due, the board member, according to the report, asked Winston about his progress in responding.

“According to the member, the Superintendent replied that he was almost finished with the responses. However, the next day, Mr. Winston asked an administrator to assist in completing the response and it appears that at the time he sought assistance, no work on the responses had been completed,” the report found.

School board members also expressed concerns about how the district was viewed by the public.

“Our entire communication platform is failing. We have terrible relationships with most local media outlets,” one school board member wrote.

“We are struggling in (communicating) even the simplest things to the public, to our teachers/staff and to our families.”

All the school board members’ comments were unnamed in the report.

“The communications department is the weakest I’ve ever seen it,” wrote another member.

Under the instructional leadership category, another board member wrote there was a “growing sense that you are in over your head.”

Soon after his firing, Winston sent out a lengthy statement calling his time in office an honor.

“Leading an organization responsible for educating children through the pandemic has been the ultimate challenge, and one from which I have never fled.”