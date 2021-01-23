Historic jackpot raised at least $19.3M for North Carolina’s education system

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — The historic, billion-dollar Mega Millions lottery raised millions of dollars for the North Carolina educational system, according to state lottery officials.

An estimated $19.3 million minimum was raised during the months of September all the way through January. “That’s the great thing about games like Mega Millions,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “North Carolinians have fun trying their luck at exciting jackpots, and along the way the lottery can raise much needed money for education programs.”

For every $2 ticket sold, 76 cents is raised for the education system in North Carolina.

One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Officials said that on an annual basis, more than $750 million is raised per year for education.

Despite the mega jackpot not having been one in North Carolina, there were a few local winners who won smaller amounts. $10,000 winning tickets were sold in Hickory, Greenville, Kernersville, and Elizabeth City. A $20,000 ticket was sold in Smithfield, and a $2 million ticket was sold in Brunswick County.