Harding University High School principal dies, CMS confirms

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dr. Eric Ward, the principal of Harding University High School, has died, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMS officials confirmed Ward’s death Wednesday night.

No other information was released about the manner of the principal’s death.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories