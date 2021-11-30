Gun found after fight at NW Charlotte’s Harding HS; 2 juveniles charged

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gun was found inside a backpack at Harding HS after officials conducted a search following a fight on Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

A pair of juveniles have been charged in the incident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m., CMPD confirmed.

CMS Media Specialist Vicki Grooms said the assistant principal at Harding, Dr. Foggie, sent the following message to students’ families.

This is Assistant Principal, Dr. Foggie with an important message. Today, we placed the school on lockdown due to a fight. A gun was found in a book bag during a search by law enforcement. The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today’s actions were necessary to ensure that safety. This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in today’s incidents will be disciplined in accordance with the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

We have requested additional Security Staff on campus.

We Are RAM Tough!

Harding has had a rough start to the school year. The principal, Dr. Eric Ward, died after the school year began. He had served more than two decades with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. The cause of death was not given.