CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Former All-Pro Panthers tight end Greg Olsen made a virtual stop by a couple of Charlotte elementary schools Wednesday for National Read Across America Day.

Now chairman of the HEARTest Yard Foundation, Olsen read “The Golden Acorn” by Katy Hudson to second-grade students at South Pine Academy and Steele Creek Elementary School.

The short story shares the importance of teamwork.









CPI Security purchased over 230 copies of the book for each of the second-grade students.

Olsen and his wife, Kara, encourage their children to read often. They read regularly with their son, T.J., who was in the hospital receiving treatment for a congenital heart defect.

His condition inspired the start of the HEARTest Yard Foundation.

“There’s only so many things you can do with a boy who’s tied up to an IV and machines,” Olsen said. “Reading and just exploring his interests — finding books that appealed to him was a good way to pass time for a boy who was stuck in the hospital for two months.”

Studies show that children who were not reading on level by the end of third grade were four times more likely to drop out of high school.

CPI Security is working to ensure this is not the case in teaming up with the HEARTest Yard Foundation.