CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An emergency meeting has been called to discuss personnel filings related to former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston.

The event will be held Monday at 4 p.m. and streamed live on Queens City News’ website and Facebook page.

Winston was abruptly dismissed last month by the CMS Board of Commissioners following a 7-2 vote during an emergency meeting where members cited numerous undoings including confidence that had been ‘lost from the top-down.’

During the meeting where the vote on his dismissal occurred, several concerns were addressed within Winston’s personnel file including a survey done with senior administration who indicated “issues of trust” with his executive team and “the need for better communication.”

In May of 2021, Mecklenburg County denied $56 million in funds for CMS with the county manager, Dena Diorio, citing a lack of direction for where the funds were going to go. “We’re giving them a half-billion dollars to educate the children of Mecklenburg County and we expect to get some outcomes of the money we give them,” Dena Diorio said. Ultimately, the funds were approved.