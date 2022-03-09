CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was an emotional night Tuesday as several current and former CMS students spoke out about the district’s response to sexual assault allegations.

In December, CMS released its new Title IX report, after months of scrutiny about how the district handles sexual assault allegations.

Among the recommendations, the Title IX task force said the district should change the way in which sexual violence allegations are investigated.

“How many more innocent victims is it going to take? How many more lives have to be shattered? How much louder do we have to be,” said Serena Evans, a former student who said she was raped on the campus of Myers Park High School in 2016.

Queen City News doesn’t typically report the identities of sexual assault victims, however, the students have been vocal about their allegations and their desire for change.

Nikki Wombwell says she was raped in the woods surrounding Myers Park when she was a student.

She says she reported the assault but felt her allegations fell on deaf ears.

Late last year, the former Principal of Myers Park was reassigned to a different position within the district.

“Your students are listening. When you delay accountability or meaningful change it sends a clear message that you don’t care,” Wombwell told the board.

“Please, show us you care.”

None of the board members spoke to the students’ allegations during the meeting.

Superintendent Earnest Winston said the purpose of the Title IX task force was to evaluate how the district handles issues related to Title IX.