CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will attempt to auction off the 46,000 unused clear backpacks following a snafu over a missed health warning label, documents showed.

The Board of Education is set to vote on the matter Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The issue arose after the district ordered the backpacks for students in schools for security purposes. It was not until afterward the labels with a cancer warning were noticed.

Shortly after, CMS voted to oust Superintendent Earnest Winston.

The agenda states that, among other items, bidders will be allowed to go online in an auction format for various surplus in the district including furniture, electronics, and 46,000 book bags.