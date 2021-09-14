CMS to require staff to provide vaccination status; unvaccinated to undergo weekly testing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will require employees to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or to undergo weekly testing starting next week, school district officials said Tuesday.

Starting September 20, CMS employees will be asked to provide documentation of vaccination status. Staff members who are unvaccinated will be subject to mandatory weekly COVID testing beginning the following week through a vendor contracted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

CMS provided the following timeline for staff testing:

Week of September 27 – Testing staff at half of elementary schools as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy and Metro Schools

Week of October 4 – Testing expands to staff at the other half of elementary schools.

Week of October 11 – Testing begins for employees at middle schools and K-8 schools.

Week of October 25 – Testing expends to employees at high schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said students will also have the option to opt-in to COVID-19 testing. District leaders said the launch for student testing is expected the week of October 11.

CMS Board members are scheduled to meet Tuesday night to discuss COVID-19 plans in further detail.