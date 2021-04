CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools system will provide a COVID-19 metrics update on Monday.

The meeting will be conducted by CMS District Manager Damon Willis and will be held virtually at 12:30 p.m.

CMS returned to in-person learning last week for four days a week with the option to continue remote if necessary.