CMS responds after Mecklenburg County recommends major budget cuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responded on Tuesday after Mecklenburg County officials recommended major budget cuts.

The event was held in person on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the government center. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Chairperson Elyse Dashew, Vice-chairperson Thelma Byers-Bailey, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston took part in the announcement.

Winston said he and leaders with Mecklenburg County met in person earlier on Tuesday to discuss the budget cuts contingency and that the two sides again had disagreements.

Controversy has been going on since last week when county manager Dena Diorio released her recommendations for the county’s fiscal year budget. Those recommendations included withholding $56 million from CMS until they present a plan with measurable metrics to improve their educational outcomes for students.

Diorio also noted none of that money would come out of the classroom, and instead it would be coming out of the administration side of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Dashew cited $15 million in cuts last year that they accepted as an olive branch to the county. Dashew feels as if the county is further trying to push the envelope with the latest contingency.