CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston announced Cochrane Collegiate Academy and Hopewell High School will be the first schools to implement clear backpacks during Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The goal behind the approach is to monitor how this change works among the schools and roll it into overall implementation later in the spring.

After meeting and gathering feedback from students, a handful of backpacks will be sent to several different high schools. This will allow students to experience the backpacks themselves.

Last year, a gun fell out of a student’s bag during a fight at Hopewell High School. Five students were arrested in the incident. After this, the board pledged to take a closer look at security.

Additionally, CMS has completed building assessments of all high schools for body scanners. The first phase of the scanners will be installed at seven high schools.

These include:

Hopewell High School

Mallard Creek

Garinger

Harding

North Mecklenburg

West Charlotte

Juluis Chambers

The plan is to install them during the spring break time frame.

Aside from backpacks and scanners, all middle and high school students have been trained in the “Say Something” app. This is a reporting system that allows for students to submit secure, anonymous safety concerns to help those who may hurt others or themselves.

That app has reportedly received 500 tips so far.