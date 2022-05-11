CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One Mecklenburg County Commissioner is asking why the County is supposed to foot the bill for teacher raises, something he says the state should take care of.

During Tuesday’s CMS Budget Request meeting, Chairman George Dunlap compared CMS asking the County for teacher pay raises to a McDonald’s employee asking Burger King for an increase.

“I don’t think that there is one county commissioner who doesn’t believe that teachers are being underpaid. I think that’s something that we can all agree on. What we can’t agree on is whose job it is to pay them,” Dunlap said.

CMS Board of Education members are requesting Mecklenburg County dish out around 580 million dollars to help fund their 2 billion dollars fiscal year budget. Some of that money would go towards teacher pay, which Dunlap says is usually taken care of by the state.

“I’ve read some article that said that teacher pay as we know it today, will change. So to what degree it’s going to change, I don’t know,” Dunlap said.

The Fiscal Research Division, a nonpartisan research group that presents data related to the State Budget to the NC General Assembly, found that North Carolina’s public school teachers take longer than any other state employees to reach the top of their pay scale. The researchers presented their findings to a House Education Committee.

“What we tried to do is to provide the committee with: this is the way that teachers are paid and compensated currently in North Carolina, and how it compares roughly to your neighboring states. If you want to change the way, if you’re really looking at ways of doing things differently, it’s good to have an understanding as to exactly what is happening across the state,” Timothy Dale, from the Fiscal Research Division, explained.

The research also showed NC is lagging in teachers’ benefits, compared to South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee.

Yet Dunlap doesn’t think the burden of raising teacher pay should be left to the County.

“As we understand it, they are state employees, that’s where they received their compensation, all their retirement, everything is from the state. And if that is, in fact, the case, while they should be compensated, it is the state’s responsibility to provide that compensation,” Dunlap said.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners have yet to decide how much of CMS’ funding request they will fulfill.