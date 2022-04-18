CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of Superintendent Earnest Winston.

Brett Jensen first reported that sources said Winston was told he could resign or be terminated.

The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Government Center, it is open to the public, and will be live-streamed on QCNews.com.

According to Jenson, school district officials are weighing three options to remove the superintendent.

Winton could reportedly resign and negotiate his severance pay which would likely be around $300,000.

He could also be fired for convenience, which would mean $576,000 severance pay over two years but would also make parts of his personal file public.

The third option, Jensen reported, is that he could be fired for cause.

Winston’s tenure as CMS superintendent, which began in Aug. 2019, has been mired in controversy amid school safety issues, gun violence, campus sexual assaults, and more.

The superintendent received a contract extension last year.

Jensen reported that the decision on Winston’s future is expected to be made over the next 24-48 hours.

Queen City News has reached out for additional information. As of Monday afternoon, the school district will neither confirm nor deny the report.

WBT Radio contributed to this report.