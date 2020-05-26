CMS students deliver graduation speeches online because of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Speaking at graduation is an honor that East Mecklenburg High School Senior Class President, Maya Gavia, has been looking forward to.

“I have started the drafts of my speech,” Gavia said. “I’m doing the welcoming speech for East Meck. In a short amount of time, I am addressing the seniors. I want them to know, wow, we are strong. This is just another challenge that’s going to start us in our adulthood and life.”

Gavia originally planned to deliver her parting words in-person, on a stage in front of thousands. Now, she’ll be sharing them in a pre-recorded video clip, as part of her high school’s online graduation ceremony.

Governor Roy Cooper closed North Carolina public schools in March because of the pandemic. The doors haven’t reopened for in-person instruction since.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools decided to hold virtual graduations out of precaution. Each high school’s ceremony will be broadcasted in June. It will include student and staff speeches, as well as the reading of each graduate’s name.

Gavia is a Charlotte native. She spent all four years of her high school career attending East Meck. When she graduates, she plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, potentially on the pre-law track.

Gavia is disappointed that her senior year didn’t end traditionally.

“No prom, no in-person graduation, we haven’t had the opportunity to have our goodbyes that I think are really important at the end of senior year,” Gavia said. “It feels like it almost ended abruptly.”

Technology has helped Gavia’s graduating class stay connected.

“While there are a lot of things we wanted to do at the end of the year, we’re making sure the Class of 2020 is reminiscing together, online. COVID-19 has given us the opportunity to look back at the past four years, more so than I think we originally would have,” Gavia said.

East Mecklenburg High School students had the opportunity to see some of their teachers and staff earlier this month during a drive-thru, caps and gowns pickup celebration. Faculty lined the carpool lot in personal protective equipment, holding congratulation signs, while handing out graduation items to students who stayed in their cars.

The school’s principal, Richard Parker, wishes he could do more for his students.

“To see them, with tears in their eyes, and just so glad to see you, it just hurts my heart,” Parker said. “I know their missing something special to them, and I am trying to just help them recoup whatever I can.”

CMS will hold drive-thru, diploma pickup celebrations for students at their high schools following online graduations.