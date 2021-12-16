CMS seeks help from the West Mecklenburg High School community to address problems at school

CMS officials tried to shut FOX 46 News out of the meeting.

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It took our Fox crew a moment to get in the meeting that CMS officials said the media was not allowed in.

“We inform the community of what’s been going on, we’ve been doing it all this week, but now you are shutting us out,” asked Fox 46’s Will Lewis.

“We are not shutting you out,” replied Eve White, executive director of communications for CMS. “We are not allowing media on the property, on the campus.”

The meeting is to get community input on making West Mecklenburg High School an ideal learning space for students. A meeting where community input was invited, but when our crew arrived to report the story, there was still no access.

“I need to go back in the meeting, the reason I am here is to hear what these families have to say,” said White.

“That’s the reason why we are here too, Eve,” commented Lewis. “To hear what people, have to say.”

Officials didn’t get a chance to go back to the meeting, instead they spoke with the news management of Fox 46, and after that conversation our cameras were allowed in.

“If they don’t trust or they don’t think you understand where they are coming from then they are not going to focus on academics,” said one parent sitting at a table discussing issues. “They are trying to focus on being safe. Safe not only physically, but mentally.”

The meeting was not a typical town hall. Moderators were using a concept called open spaces. It’s people breaking into groups, writing down solutions, and talking about potential problems.

“Open spaces allow the community to own the topics that are important to them,” said Rosanna Saladin-Subero, director of Community Partnerships, and Family Engagement for CMS. “It creates that connectiveness, it creates ownership, and it also creates that dynamic of coming together for a solution of the topic that is most important to us.”

Safety in and out of the classroom were topics. So was the discipline of students. To date, 23 weapons have been found on CMS campuses this year. In November, three West Mecklenburg High School students were charged after a large fight in the school’s parking lot and knives were confiscated.

The meeting is to address the why and come up with a ‘what’s next?’ solution.

“How do we come together to move from the present state to a more ideal experience for our students,” added Saladin-Subero.

This is one of four meetings aimed solely at West Mecklenburg High School, but CMS hopes to roll this program out to other schools in the district.