CMS reports 40 new student COVID-19 cases, slight uptick from last week

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools System released its latest district COVID-19 data on Monday.

District Strategic Manager Damon Willis went through the data, which comprises the last two weeks.

One school in the district has reported over 10 cases and three clusters have been reported, causing concern for ‘substantial community spread.’ The three clusters are North Meck HS, Lake Wylie Elementary, and Butler HS.

Operational readiness is in green for child nutrition and transportation while custodial and nursing remains a moderate concern.

There 77 schools with at least one case this week as opposed to 87 last week, keeping that metric in the red. Less than 10 schools have individuals quarantining.

Case rate per 100,000 remains at the highest level of concern at 368 cases, however, it’s a decrease from last week’s 428. The infection rate is also in the red at 10.5%.

School readiness is all in green including facility, instruction staff, PPE supplies, and safety training.

Willis gave some clarification on the data being reported. The data includes information from both county and families who self-report. The family information is cross-referenced, CMS said. CMS said its data does not include any cases of students who are enrolled in full remote learning, meaning the numbers could be slightly higher.

Last week the Charlotte Mecklenburg School system was one of many counties trying to figure out and strategically plan a return to in-person instruction following strong recommendations from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

CMS employees ages 65 and up received vaccines this weekend at McClintock Middle School in southeast Charlotte.