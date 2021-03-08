CMS releasing latest district data and metrics on Monday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is releasing its latest coronavirus data on Monday.
CMS district strategy manager Damon Willis will conduct the virtual briefing at 12:30 p.m.
This week Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will also discuss increasing in-person learning for public school students grades K-12, to four days a week as opposed to two, and middle school and high school students to two days a week, as opposed to rotating weeks of in-person instruction.
A vote could happen Tuesday night.