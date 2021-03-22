CMS reports 13 fewer schools with active COVID-19 cases in latest metrics

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools system released its district’s latest coronavirus metrics on Monday.

According to the latest report, there are currently 56 schools with at least one case of COVID-19, down 13 from last week. 24 schools have between two and 10 cases of the virus.

An additional 30 students tested positive for the virus in the last week.

Currently CMS is debating sending students back for further in-person instruction. This week public school students in grades K-8 are now allowed to go to in-person learning for four days a week.