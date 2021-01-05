CMS releases COVID-19 data following holiday break

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools released coronavirus data for the first time following the holiday break.

Currently in schools, there are nearly 500 cases per 100,000, which puts the county in the red and leads to a positivity rate of over 15%.

48 schools have reported at least one case over the last 14 days. One cluster has been reported. A cluster has been defined as 5 or more cases.

CMS remains in full remote learning for another couple of weeks. North Carolina public high school basketball returned on Monday with a full slate of games in Mecklenburg scheduled for Wednesday.

Multiple counties in and around the Charlotte metro area said on Tuesday that they were experiencing a high number of phone calls and online traffic regarding individuals trying to get vaccination information and that some networks had crashed due to the volume. Adults 75 and older are now eligible to make an appointment to get vaccinated and can begin receiving the vaccination on Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County leaders will also provide a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. The current partial stay-at-home order is set to expire on Friday.

While questions remain around national leadership and concerns grow over the vaccine rollout, Congress is set to decide on the electoral college vote on Wednesday.

