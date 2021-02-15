CMS releases latest COVID data as schools reopen Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CMS

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools system will release its latest coronavirus data and metrics on Monday.

Damon Willis, CMS district strategy manager, will conduct the virtual event at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

CMS partially returned to in-person learning on Monday. Middle and high school students return next week.

Teachers ages 65 and up were the main focus of a mass vaccine event held by Novant in conjunction with the Charlotte Hornets this weekend at Spectrum Center.

