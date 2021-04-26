CMS releases latest COVID-19 metrics data

CHARLOTTE, NC )FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools will release the district’s latest coronavirus metrics on Monday.
CMS District Manager Damon Willis will conduct the event virtually at 12:30 p.m.
The CDC and FSA announced last week they are set to resume the distribution of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after questions about side effects including blood clots. “We’re confident that the Jansen covid-19 vaccine meets our robust standards for safety effectiveness and quality,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said.