CMS receives $90,000 to fix Harding High School track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Members of the Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP, and Harding Booster Club say there have been two meetings with CMS and board members, the two groups are confident something will get done. That’s why the NAACP put out a Facebook post regarding the track restoration.

“This is step one in a ten-step process for all the things that need to be done at Harding,” says Matt Morrow, president of the Harding Booster Club.

Fox 46 was the first to show you video of the horrible conditions on the track at Harding. There were missing pieces of track, and once it was fixed, the patches started falling apart due to an irrigation problem.

Charlotte – Mecklenburg Schools is working with a developer and according to the NAACP post, will present the $90,000 repair project to the board.

“It’s a sense of pride,” adds Morrow. “One of the things our kids have been talking about, and our coaches have been talking about, is there is a lack of pride within our school because we don’t feel like we’re on the same level.”

“I think they are serious about moving on it because we pushed them,” says Corine Mack, president of the NAACP, in Charlotte – Mecklenburg. “But I think it’s more important that any agency, especially in the educational system that talks about equity on a regular basis, prove equity on a regular basis.”

The NAACP is not stopping at the track, they want to make sure student reach the finish line in the classroom as well. They say the track issue was handled first because it was in the media spotlight.

“We have asked for a forensic audit,” says Mack. “An independent forensic audit of all expenditures going back five years.”

Groups attending the conference call included the NAACP, Harding Booster club, CMS, and CMS board members. The hope is people living in the Harding community will be shown the Harding Rams will be treated equally.

“When you talk about equity, that you’re putting your money where your mouth is,” added Mack.

We reached out to CMS to confirm they are working to repair the track, but a representative has not responded yet.