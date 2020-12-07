CMS warns of substantial community spread in latest data report

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced its latest data and metric numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

The infection rate is now 10.9%, the highest it’s been since over the summer, however, leaders did say to expect a higher number this week due to absent data from over the Thanksgiving break.

There is ‘substantial community spread’ with more than 220 cases per 100,000 people, according to Monday’s report.

On the district level, 102 schools have reported at least one or more cases within the past 14 days. One school has placed 25 individuals in quarantine.

As far as case levels in schools, 51 schools have reported at least 2 positive tests at that specific school. No clusters (5 or more cases) have been reported on the school level.

