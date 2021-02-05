CMS partners with Novant to provide vaccines to eligible employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Novant are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible employees Saturday, according to the school district.

CMS said the partnership enabled them to schedule appointments for as many as 165 employees ages 65 and older. Only employees that pre-registered will be vaccinated.

“We remain committed to advocating for student-facing staff to receive access to the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston. “This is the first of hopefully many opportunities we will be able to provide to our employees.”

The vaccines will be administered on Saturday at McClintock Middle.

CMS said it hopes to be able to open more clinics for employees soon.