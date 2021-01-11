CMS remains in the red for COVID-19 case rate in latest data report

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Leaders with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools provided an update on the district’s latest coronavirus statistics on Monday

The district remains in the red for case rate per 100,000 people averaging about 500 per week. The positivity rate is 15.8%. 82 schools have at least one positive case reported over the last 14 days. Two clusters have now been reported. There was only one last week.

On the school level case rate per school is in the yellow with 2-10 people having tested positive in 49 schools.

The most cases at specific schools are Baine Elementary with six student cases and Myers Park Traditional Elementary has reported five cases.

Kathy Elling, CMS chief school performance officer, reported the data.

CMS is currently in a full remote learning schedule until January 19. District leaders are set to discuss plans on a return to the classroom on Tuesday.

