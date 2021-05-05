CMS now allowing limited guests per student to attend performances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is loosening its restrictions a bit when it comes to student performances and attendance policy under the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing Governor Cooper’s latest revisions, one to two guests that are defined as a parent or guardian per student will now be allowed to attend indoor performances.

The revised attendance guidelines will be set with a cap of 30% capacity for the facility. Performances are defined as dance, theater, orchestra, and band.

Face coverings will be required for indoors events, but only recommended for outdoor events.

The new policy will go into effect on Thursday.