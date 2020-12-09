CMS moves K-12 students fully remote beginning next Monday

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools announced on Tuesday that they will be moving students in grades K-12 to full remote instruction citing the rising COVID-19 data.

The new order was intended into effect next Monday on December 14 and students will be given the opportunity to sit in for their required in-person exams.

A return date for in-person instruction was set for January 19.

In-person instruction was set to continue for Pre-K students. High school and middle school EOC exams would continue to be held on December 14. Superintendent Earnest Winston anchored the meeting.

On Tuesday, a number of CMS parents coordinated a protest at Midtown Park to express their feelings on remote learning.

Ana Maria Temple, who’s a mother of two CMS students and identifies as a pediatrician, said remote learning is causing more children to be stressed and suffer from anxiety. She believes there’s no reason to be afraid of numbers coming from the older population, “The number one thing to do in this pandemic is to take care of your wellness… We need to support our teachers with nutritious food so they can get sleep, and mental health services.”

