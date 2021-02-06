165 CMS employees ages 65+ get vaccinated at middle school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The public has had a wide range of places to choose from to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte, including a mass vaccination clinic at the Park Expo.

But one event at McClintock Middle School had the specific purpose of bringing doses deep into communities that might not have had access to the vaccine.

Schools have been open, then they’ve been closed. Then they’ve been open, then they’ve been closed.

Now, some CMS employees can feel a little bit better knowing they have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I really enjoy being with the students, and nothing is going to keep me away from them, but having the vaccine just makes it much more comfortable,” Susan Lew said.

While health officials work to improve vaccine accessibility, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Novant Health turned their focus to specific communities that might have limited access.

“We’re looking for equitable distributions of the vaccines, and through this partnership, we’re able to target specific zip codes,” Dr. Jerome Williams Jr. said.

This week, the state released new data showing racial disparities in vaccinations.

In Mecklenburg County, 72 percent of those who have received the first dose of the vaccine have been white, however health officials say frontline workers, people in long-term care facilities and those over 75 years old are disproportionately white.

Like a badge of honor, people wore stickers reading “I got my shot.”

165 CMS employees, ages 65 and older were able to get an appointment at McClintock Middle school.

Novant Health says this is just the beginning and they’re already making plans for events at other schools and churches.

“As the allocation of vaccines increase, our penetration deep into the communities will increase,” Williams added.